Humidity and mild air return to feed a small Saturday rain chance

By Shel Winkley
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 3:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Cold and a bit frosty this morning...about the same tomorrow, too. Skies clear out overnight as the wind falls flat. Morning temperatures are expected in the mid to upper 30s across much of the Brazos Valley. As with this morning, most stay away from a freeze, but it will be cold enough for a patchy, light frost to form in spots. Sunshine is in place for the first half of Friday as a south wind pushes thermometers back to the mid-60s by afternoon. Speaking of which, cloud cover is expected to slowly thicken up by late afternoon / early evening. Wind gusts upwards of 20mph are expected after the lunch hour.

Next weather maker to bypass Texas does so Saturday. A gloomy, mild start to the weekend with overcast skies in place and highs headed for the mid-70s. Around midday, while not expected to be anything heavy, light rain and showers are possible, scattered through the Brazos Valley and moving from north to southeast. Rain totals are expected to be hit-or-miss and only up to 0.10″ at best. Skies clear by afternoon, wind remains gusty, and cooler air dumps in Saturday night. Sunshine, a northwest breeze, and highs back in the low-to-mid 60s take us through the second half of the weekend.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear. Low: 38. Wind: ESE 0-5 mph.

Friday: Increasing clouds by afternoon. High: 65. Wind: S 5-15 mph, gusting 20 mph.

Friday Night: Cloudy. Low: 56. Wind: SW 5-15 mph.

Saturday: Cloudy with a 30% chance of showers around midday. Clearing skies late. High: 74. Wind: SW 10-20 mph, gusting 25-30 mph.

