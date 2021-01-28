International Holocaust Remembrance Day serves as reminder of “how dangerous it is to strip people of their rights”

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - International Holocaust Remembrance Day marks the anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp during the Holocaust in 1945. It’s time to honor everyone who survived and was killed in one of the most tragic human rights crimes in human history.

Texas A&M history professor Adam Seipp says it’s only been in the past 20 years or so that the world has come together to mark this event in a coordinated fashion. He says it also serves as an opportunity to think about how precious our rights are and “how dangerous it is to strip people of their rights for any reason.”

”We should think about how eight decades after the Holocaust there are still places in the world today where people are being legally persecuted simply for who they are,” Seipp said. “What is our responsibility to those people? How can we help? What should America do when faced with clear evidence of massive, sustained human rights violations?”

Seipp says Holocaust Remembrance Day doesn’t give us an answer to those questions but should provoke people to ask those questions, and hopefully more than once a year.

“The Holocaust is a reminder of what happens when an organized, industrial, wealthy state turns against its own population,” Seipp said. “There’s no country on Earth, including the United States, that cannot ask questions about how we treat our citizens, particularly those who some see as different. This is a day when we really should think about these things, and we should look hard at ourselves, not just at others.”

The more those questions are asked, the harder it is for Holocaust deniers to succeed in erasing its horrors from the memory of the world, he says.

“The Holocaust is the best-documented crime in human history,” Seipp said. “The Holocaust deniers of any stripe simply do not have a sustainable argument. There is a tremendous amount of evidence produced by the perpetrators themselves that points to what was happening in Nazi Germany, occupied Poland, and the Soviet Union.”

Auschwitz-Birkenau was not only one of the largest concentration camps set up during the Holocaust, but it also had a substantial number of survivors, Seipp says. For that reason, Auschwitz became a site from where many people from all over the world heard first-hand accounts from tens of thousands of survivors who moved on after the camp was liberated.

“Auschwitz is, in many ways, the most visible symbol of the Holocaust. If people know about one camp, one part of the Nazi machinery of destruction, it’s Auschwitz,” Seipp said. “One of the terrible tragedies of the Holocaust is the murder facilities the Nazis built. Many of them had almost no survivors. We know about Auschwitz because people survived as forced laborers. They made it to liberation.”

It’s been 76 years since the camp was liberated, which means not many of those survivors are still alive. Most of the very few that are were children when they were set free. As time pushes forward, Seipp says the opportunity to hear a Holocaust survivor speak is becoming rarer and rarer, and he encourages anyone who gets the chance to jump at it.

“If there are survivors who speak in your community, go listen. These are fleeting opportunities,” Seipp said. “Within a generation, the Holocaust will be purely within the realm of history. There are still survivors out there, and this is a chance to encounter them and think, in a sophisticated way, about what their survival and experience calls us to do.”

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.