Local drug prevention expert weighs in on nearly 37 pound drug bust by CSPD

College Station Police say more than 17 kilograms were seized following a months-long investigation.
By Kendall Hogan
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 11:13 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station Police seized more than 17 kilograms of drugs last week in connection to a months-long drug investigation.

Police say they found nearly 37 pounds of MDMA, cocaine, Adderall, and Xanax. The drug investigation was also tied to the officer-involved shooting that happened last week.

Cindy Soltis, Director of Treatment and Intervention at the Brazos Valley Council on Alcohol and Substance Abuse (BVCASA,) says when she saw the list of drugs and how much was taken off the streets, she was shocked.

“I couldn’t believe the number of the kilos and the number of pills that were going to hit our streets,” said Soltis. “So I’m pretty glad it didn’t happen because a lot of families are losing loved ones already with COVID-19 and the overdosing and all of that.”

Soltis says this amount of drugs on the streets can have a big effect on the community. Soltis says they have already seen drug abuse increase since the pandemic and their center has been busy with clients.

“A lot of people from the first time they use cocaine, they want more. So it can be literally chasing that first high, and they continue to want it until they literally crawl into our doors begging for help,” said Soltis.

Soltis stresses it is a community effort to battle drugs.

“Get the people who need help that help, and get the manufacture and delivery people off the streets. It’s definitely destroying the community. It’s very obvious. It’s kind of a silent killer but the police officers see it every day,” said Soltis.

For more information on the services provided by BVCASA, click here.

