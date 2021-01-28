Missing Central Texas man’s disappearance ‘out of character,’ police say

CAMERON, Texas (KWTX) – The Cameron Police Department asked for the public’s help Thursday afternoon in the search for Elmer Byrd, 76, who disappeared Sunday.

“Mr. Byrd maintains a highly predictably routine, which makes his unexplained disappearance out of character,” Cameron Officer Oscar Lopez said in a press release.

A neighbor saw Byrd getting into his red 1997 Chevrolet S-10 pickup at around 7 a.m. on Sunday.

He hasn’t been seen or heard from since, Lopez said.

Byrd is 5-foot-8, weighs about 250 pounds and has brown eyes and a white beard.

The pickup has Texas license AE37246.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to call the Cameron Police Department at (254) 697-6574.

