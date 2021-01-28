New unemployment claims are down in Brazos County
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos County residents submitted 250 new unemployment claims in the week ending Jan. 16. That’s down slightly compared to the week ending Jan. 7 when there were 265 new unemployment claims, according to new data from the Bryan/College Station Chamber of Commerce.
There have been 19,340 unemployment claims in Brazos County since Mar. 7, 2020. The top five industries with new unemployment claims were as follows:
- Limited-service restaurants
- Full-service restaurants
- Foodservice contractors
- Temporary help services
- Poultry processing
For the month of December, the unemployment rate in Texas was 7.1%. That’s slightly higher than the Bryan-College Station area which had an unemployment rate of 5% for December. Bryan unemployment is at 5.4% and College Station was at 4.4% for December.
Here’s a look at a month-by-month breakdown of unemployment:
|Unemployment Rate for:
|December 2020
|November 2020
|October 2020
|September 2020
|August 2020
|July 2020
|June 2020
|May 2020
|April 2020
|Texas
|7.1%
|8%
|6.7%
|8.3%
|7%
|8.2%
|8.9%
|12.7%
|13%
|Bryan-College Station
|5%
|5.6%
|4.6%
|5.5%
|4.7%
|5.8%
|6.5%
|8.6%
|8.9%
|Bryan
|5.4%
|5.9%
|5%
|6.1%
|5.1%
|6.3%
|7%
|9.3%
|9.5%
|College Station
|4.4%
|4.9%
|4%
|4.7%
|4.2%
|5.2%
|6.1%
|8%
|8.4%
|U.S.
|6.7%
|6.7%
|6.9%
|7.8%
|8.4%
|10.2%
|11.1%
|13.3%
|14.8%
Information on local and state unemployment rates come from the Bryan-College Station Chamber of Commerce and national unemployment data comes from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
