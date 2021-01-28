New unemployment claims are down in Brazos County

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos County residents submitted 250 new unemployment claims in the week ending Jan. 16. That’s down slightly compared to the week ending Jan. 7 when there were 265 new unemployment claims, according to new data from the Bryan/College Station Chamber of Commerce.

There have been 19,340 unemployment claims in Brazos County since Mar. 7, 2020. The top five industries with new unemployment claims were as follows:

Limited-service restaurants Full-service restaurants Foodservice contractors Temporary help services Poultry processing

For the month of December, the unemployment rate in Texas was 7.1%. That’s slightly higher than the Bryan-College Station area which had an unemployment rate of 5% for December. Bryan unemployment is at 5.4% and College Station was at 4.4% for December.

Here’s a look at a month-by-month breakdown of unemployment:

Unemployment Rate for: December 2020 November 2020 October 2020 September 2020 August 2020 July 2020 June 2020 May 2020 April 2020 Texas 7.1% 8% 6.7% 8.3% 7% 8.2% 8.9% 12.7% 13% Bryan-College Station 5% 5.6% 4.6% 5.5% 4.7% 5.8% 6.5% 8.6% 8.9% Bryan 5.4% 5.9% 5% 6.1% 5.1% 6.3% 7% 9.3% 9.5% College Station 4.4% 4.9% 4% 4.7% 4.2% 5.2% 6.1% 8% 8.4% U.S. 6.7% 6.7% 6.9% 7.8% 8.4% 10.2% 11.1% 13.3% 14.8%

Information on local and state unemployment rates come from the Bryan-College Station Chamber of Commerce and national unemployment data comes from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.