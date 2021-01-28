Advertisement

New unemployment claims are down in Brazos County

For the week ending Jan. 16, there were 250 new unemployment claims in Brazos County.
By Alex Bukoski
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 12:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos County residents submitted 250 new unemployment claims in the week ending Jan. 16. That’s down slightly compared to the week ending Jan. 7 when there were 265 new unemployment claims, according to new data from the Bryan/College Station Chamber of Commerce.

There have been 19,340 unemployment claims in Brazos County since Mar. 7, 2020. The top five industries with new unemployment claims were as follows:

  1. Limited-service restaurants
  2. Full-service restaurants
  3. Foodservice contractors
  4. Temporary help services
  5. Poultry processing

For the month of December, the unemployment rate in Texas was 7.1%. That’s slightly higher than the Bryan-College Station area which had an unemployment rate of 5% for December. Bryan unemployment is at 5.4% and College Station was at 4.4% for December.

Here’s a look at a month-by-month breakdown of unemployment:

Unemployment Rate for:December 2020November 2020October 2020September 2020August 2020July 2020June 2020May 2020April 2020
Texas7.1%8%6.7%8.3%7%8.2%8.9%12.7%13%
Bryan-College Station5%5.6%4.6%5.5%4.7%5.8%6.5%8.6%8.9%
Bryan5.4%5.9%5%6.1%5.1%6.3%7%9.3%9.5%
College Station4.4%4.9%4%4.7%4.2%5.2%6.1%8%8.4%
U.S.6.7%6.7%6.9%7.8%8.4%10.2%11.1%13.3%14.8%

Information on local and state unemployment rates come from the Bryan-College Station Chamber of Commerce and national unemployment data comes from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

