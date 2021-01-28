Noth Zulch gets home win over Round Top-Carmine

NORTH ZULCH, Texas (KBTX) - The North Zulch boys basketball team beat Round Top-Carmine 67-60 Wednesday night in a District 29-1A game at Bulldog Gym.

Emory Broussard led North Zulch in scoring with 36 points. Ali Sunny scored 18 points for the Bulldogs. Dallas Drake finished with 10 points.

North Zulch will return to action January 29 to host Bartlett. Tip-off is scheduled for 6:00pm.

