Advertisement

Nutall scores 18 at Sam Houston extends winning streak to 10 after 75-70 road win against A&M Corpus Christi

(KBTX)
By Sam Houston Athletic Communications
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 9:41 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas -- The American Bank Center has been a tough place to play at for the Sam Houston men’s basketball team over the years, but the Bearkats found a way to escape there with a win Wednesday night.

Freshman Bryce Monroe hit two clutch free throws in the final seconds to seal a 75-70 victory over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi to push SHSU’s winning streak to 10 straight games.

The Kats also stayed unbeaten in Southland Conference action at 7-0 and improved to 13-5 on the season after starting 0-4. Senior Demarkus Lampley continued his hot streak in conference play, leading Sam Houston with 21 points on four for nine shooting from 3-point range. Junior Zach Nutall chipped in 18 points, junior Tristan Ikpe had 12 and Monroe finished with nine.

The Bearkats led most of the evening, but the Islanders used a 10-0 run to take their only lead of the game at 58-56 with just under 10 minutes to play. As it did every time A&M-Corpus Christi (3-10, 0-4) made a run, Sam Houston took back the momentum. Nutall led an 8-0 run with three layups, and freshman Jarren Cook also scored as the Bearkats roared back to go up 64-58 four minutes later.

Sam Houston never relinquished the lead after that. SHSU never trailed in the first half, but the Islanders kept it close. A&M-Corpus Christi fought back to tie the game at 24 after Sam Houston jumped out to a quick 10-2 lead in the opening minutes. SHSU responded with a 12-0 run. Monroe got it started with a step-back 3-pointer at the 5:14 mark of the opening period.

Nutall followed with a jumper in the lane, and Lampley scored on a layup to make it 31-24. Junior Manny Crump and Nutall hit back-to-back layups, with Nutall’s basket turning into a three-point play thanks to a foul on the shot to make it 36-24.

The Islanders got it back down to a six-point deficit, but junior Dylan Robertson scored on a put-back layup to send the Kats into the break up 38-30. Sam Houston heads to Nacogdoches Sunday for a rivalry showdown with Stephen F. Austin at 3 p.m. The game will be broadcast nationally on ESPNU.

Most Read

Man arrested overnight after police activity
Man with outstanding warrants arrested after traffic stop in Bryan
Ryan Stallings, 33, Celeste Perez, 26.
Court documents show second person at scene of College Station officer-involved shooting
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
10 COVID-19 deaths reported, 45 Brazos County residents hospitalized
Three TDCJ guards stabbed by inmate at Ellis Unit, two hospitalized
Lorenzo Alvarado, 38
Bryan man arrested for DWI after flipping truck on 29th Street

Latest News

Texas A&M Basketball
Williams talks about ‘silver lining’ after disappointing 78-66 loss to LSU
North Zulch Basketball
Noth Zulch gets home win over Round Top-Carmine
Heupel hired as Tennessee’s next head football coach
Texas A&M Football
2021 Texas A&M Football Schedule Announced