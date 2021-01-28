Advertisement

State Representative talks vaccine distribution efforts in House District 12

State Rep. Kyle Kacal House District 12
State Rep. Kyle Kacal House District 12(Fallon Appleton)
By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 7:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -State Representative Kyle Kacal says officials are doing everything they can to get the vaccines out to those who need them the most. In a statement, Kacel says the federal government has allocated close to 350,000 vaccines each week to the state of Texas.

Kacal says the vaccination rate for House District 12 is on par with those of more populated areas. That district includes Brazos, Robertson, Limestone, Falls, and Mclennan Counties.

“Overall - county to county, our area is being vaccinated at the same rate as the urban areas,” said Kacal. “We are working with the Governor, TDEM, and DSHS to keep that trend and are working every day to try and increase our allocation from the federal government.”

Vaccine producers are struggling to meet demand in every state,” said Kacal. “Initially, we were using a system that had never been expected to carry this type of caseload.”

If you are in Phase 1a or 1b and eligible to receive the vaccine, please check the COVID‑19 Vaccination Hub Providers page to find a hub near you and learn how to register. You can also check the websites of providers on the Texas COVID‑19 Vaccine Availability map to see if they have enough vaccine supply at this time.

In Brazos County, a vaccination hub will soon be open at the Brazos Center, but it’s currently in a testing phase. To be placed on a waiting list, sign up with St. Joseph Health by clicking here. When the hub is open, vaccines will only be given to those who have registered online.

Vaccines are also being sent to the following providers, but supplies are very limited. You should not assume vaccines are available at this time.

