Texas A&M Reading Clinic offering free tutoring this semester

The clinic is moving to a new location in College Station.
Tutoring sessions are available this spring semester.
By Clay Falls
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 4:11 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M Reading Clinic has a new opportunity for area students needing a little extra help with their reading skills.

For the first time the clinic has spots available this semester for free tutoring.Tutors will be offering in-person and virtual research-based sessions.

The clinic wanted to provide education assistance during the pandemic.

“We are opening that up for individuals,” said Heather McMahan, Ed.D., Texas A&M Reading Clinic Director. “We are still partnering with local districts and actually adding some additional as well. We’re very excited about, but again we do have some spots open that we would like to serve our community members that maybe weren’t noticed, or maybe you’re homeschooling, or maybe those students are still virtual students and they just need a little bit of extra help in the reading area and we can provide that.”

The new clinic will be located at 1411 Hensel Street in College Station.

To sign up for tutoring sessions, click here.

To visit the Texas A&M Reading Clinic, click here.

