Texas A&M student and donor groups react to findings and actions announced in university’s diversity report

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Student and donor groups expressed mixed reactions toward the findings and recommended actions released in the report compiled by the Texas A&M University Commission on Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion.

The report released on Monday found the university’s student body falls short in matching the demographic populations of Texas, particularly with Black students. Texas A&M announced it will commit nearly $25 million to boost demographic enrollment numbers and increase racial equity on campus.

The school confirmed Wednesday moving the Sul Ross statue is no longer an option, according to a Texas Tribune report. The statue has been at the center of various protests because some see it is a symbol of racial oppression.

Qynetta Caston of the Black Student Alliance Council and TAMU NAACP says she isn’t surprised by the report’s findings and disappointed with how leadership has decided to move forward.

“They really didn’t take as much initiative as they could as an institution to really combat against racism,” Caston said. “It seems to me like Texas A&M is still stuck on making incremental progress rather than change, and that’s very disappointing considering the progressive times that we’re in.”

Caston says boosting enrollment demographics is important, but the solutions were not focused enough on changing the racial climate on campus.

“I feel like the commission’s findings weren’t focused on that aspect at all,” Caston said. “We’ve been advocating for Texas A&M to become a home for students of color when they didn’t really listen to that aspect of what we were saying.”

The report also addresses concerns from stakeholders about how changes in diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts, and to the Ross statue, could affect donor funding. While some organizations indicated a drop in short-term funding, there was consensus that long-term funding would not be greatly changed if the university stays true to its values.

The Association of Former Students of Texas A&M released a statement in response, saying in part “[We] support and endorse the actions today of our university governance and leadership in nurturing a greater sense of belonging for all at Texas A&M.” You can read the association’s full statement here.

Caston says one of her biggest disappointments is that the report stated no intention of removing the Ross statue.

“That was one of the big things that I was advocating for, just because of what that statue represents to students of color and the Black community,” Caston said.

Caston says the next big step for the university is to ensure the campus climate is safe for all students, not just its white students, and those reporting hate speech and discrimination are both heard and protected.

“Oftentimes, those who make decisions about racism aren’t those who are affected by those decisions,” Caston said. “Those who are oppressed really don’t have the opportunity to speak out about their oppression because the oppressor tends to overspeak them. It is time for university leadership to listen to your students and faculty of color on campus and put aside your implicit biases and expand and educate yourselves on the issues of what racial equality actually looks like at Texas A&M.”

To read the commission’s entire report, click here.

