Treat of the Day: Brenham High School choir members advance to states

By Alex Bukoski
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 5:34 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) - Over the weekend, the Brenham High School choir competed at the UIL Region 27 Solo and Ensemble Contest and boy did they have a good performance. A record 22 members of the choir were selected to perform at the state competition after outstanding performances at regionals.

“We are so incredibly proud of our students and the work that they put in to prepare for this event,” says Brenham ISD Director of Choirs Amanda Seymour, “way to go, Cub singers!”

Pictures from left to right Top row: Leona Hernandez, Hailey Mertins, Adrianna Fritz, Lukas...
Pictures from left to right Top row: Leona Hernandez, Hailey Mertins, Adrianna Fritz, Lukas Freeman, Annie Clepper, Lindsay Cates, Albrie Reed, Second Row: Kourtney Boyd, Daija Cloud, Aiden Milliron, Jaydon Robinson, Virginia Wright, Kayla Give Front Row: Zaira Franco, Elizabeth Cates, Krystal Elliston, Josiah DeRueda, Leona Howell, Natalie Wood, Leah Rettig Not Pictured: Abigail Zissa and Kishjon Rogers(Brenham ISD)

The students have been practicing since Christmas for the contest and performed various selections including German art songs and Italian opera arias.

