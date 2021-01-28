Treat of the Day: Brenham High School choir members advance to states
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 5:34 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) - Over the weekend, the Brenham High School choir competed at the UIL Region 27 Solo and Ensemble Contest and boy did they have a good performance. A record 22 members of the choir were selected to perform at the state competition after outstanding performances at regionals.
“We are so incredibly proud of our students and the work that they put in to prepare for this event,” says Brenham ISD Director of Choirs Amanda Seymour, “way to go, Cub singers!”
The students have been practicing since Christmas for the contest and performed various selections including German art songs and Italian opera arias.
