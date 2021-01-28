Advertisement

Williams talks about ‘silver lining’ after disappointing 78-66 loss to LSU

By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 9:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Tuesday night the Texas A&M men’s basketball team went on a scoreless streak lasting 8:50 during its 78-66 loss to LSU. It was a brutal way to end the game while allowing the Tigers to go on an 18-0 run to secure the victory.

While both are devastating stats to deal with for the Aggies when looking to snap a 2 game losing streak, but Texas A&M Head Coach Buzz Williams said despite the loss he saw some good in the team’s third straight setback.

“I thought we played incredibly hard,” said Williams. “I thought it was the most connected we have been all season, not just in conference play. I thought you could hear it. I thought you could see it. I thought you could feel it, so I’m encouraged,” added Williams.

“The effort and the tenacity in which we tried is so encouraging,” concluded Williams after Tuesday night’s loss at Reed Arena.

Texas A&M will take a break from SEC play this weekend as they participate in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge when they travel to Manhattan, Kansas, to take on Kansas State. Tip-off is set for 11 AM at Bramlage Coliseum. The game will be televised on ESPNU.

Two years ago the Aggies beat the Wildcats at Reed Arena 65-53.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man arrested overnight after police activity
Man with outstanding warrants arrested after traffic stop in Bryan
Ryan Stallings, 33, Celeste Perez, 26.
Court documents show second person at scene of College Station officer-involved shooting
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
10 COVID-19 deaths reported, 45 Brazos County residents hospitalized
Three TDCJ guards stabbed by inmate at Ellis Unit, two hospitalized
Lorenzo Alvarado, 38
Bryan man arrested for DWI after flipping truck on 29th Street

Latest News

Nutall scores 18 at Sam Houston extends winning streak to 10 after 75-70 road win against A&M Corpus Christi
North Zulch Basketball
Noth Zulch gets home win over Round Top-Carmine
Heupel hired as Tennessee’s next head football coach
Texas A&M Football
2021 Texas A&M Football Schedule Announced