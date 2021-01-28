Williams talks about ‘silver lining’ after disappointing 78-66 loss to LSU

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Tuesday night the Texas A&M men’s basketball team went on a scoreless streak lasting 8:50 during its 78-66 loss to LSU. It was a brutal way to end the game while allowing the Tigers to go on an 18-0 run to secure the victory.

While both are devastating stats to deal with for the Aggies when looking to snap a 2 game losing streak, but Texas A&M Head Coach Buzz Williams said despite the loss he saw some good in the team’s third straight setback.

“I thought we played incredibly hard,” said Williams. “I thought it was the most connected we have been all season, not just in conference play. I thought you could hear it. I thought you could see it. I thought you could feel it, so I’m encouraged,” added Williams.

“The effort and the tenacity in which we tried is so encouraging,” concluded Williams after Tuesday night’s loss at Reed Arena.

Texas A&M will take a break from SEC play this weekend as they participate in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge when they travel to Manhattan, Kansas, to take on Kansas State. Tip-off is set for 11 AM at Bramlage Coliseum. The game will be televised on ESPNU.

Two years ago the Aggies beat the Wildcats at Reed Arena 65-53.

