Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Butterball

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Butterball is our Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week for January 29, 2021. She’s three years old but shelter employees say she’s playful like a kitten. The sweet girl loves looking out windows and watching the birds and trees. Having her own couch would be a dream come true.

“She is a little older and more set in her ways, so probably a family with older kids in the house,” said Darby McKenzie with Aggieland Humane Society. “She would probably do just fine hanging out and sitting on the couch with you if you’re still working from home. She probably wouldn’t mind if you leave her alone when you go to work too and you just see her in the evenings.”

You can meet Butterball at the PetSmart on University Drive in College Station Monday - Saturday from noon to 5:00 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 4:00 p.m. You’ll need to fill out an adoption form before taking this cutie home. You can access that form here.

To check out more adorable, adoptable pets visit Aggieland Humane’s website. Aggieland Humane is located at 5359 Leonard Road in Bryan. They’re open Monday through Friday from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Saturday from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

