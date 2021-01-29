Aggies eager to start 2021 baseball season

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M baseball team held its first practice of the 2021 season Friday afternoon.

The Aggies are coming off a season that got cut short before conference play could start because of COVID-19. It’s been nearly a year since their last game almost 2 years since A&M last played SEC competition. With so much time off, the Aggies’ anticipation for the season is even higher this spring than it normally is.

”I think it will be, but I think they’re thankful to be back together,” said A&M Head Coach Rob Childress. “They’re thankful to be on the field, thankful that we have great weather this weekend. And for the last week or so with skill instruction that we’ve been able to maintain some consistency,” added Childress.

“You almost feel like you’ve forgotten what it’s like to play those big games,” said A&M Outfielder Ray Alejo. “Everyone’s kind of getting those jitters again which is a great feeling. You almost feel nervous, but at the same time you feel more excited than anything,” Alejo added.

What a beautiful sight it is!

First day of spring practice for the 2021 Aggie baseball team. pic.twitter.com/aen20ukmUc — Jessica Gruenling (@JessGruenling) January 29, 2021

A&M went 15-3 in the shortened season last year and was ranked #23 in the coaches poll. The Aggies have lost some of their star power, like the #4 pick in the MLB Draft, Asa Lacy. Christian Roa and Zach Deloach are other big names not returning this year. But the Aggies still have a lot of veterans returning and will be an experienced group. Despite returning most of its roster, Texas A&M did not make any preseason top 25 polls. The Aggies say they’re using this oversight as motivation.

“I would hope it puts a chip on our guys’ shoulders. it certainly puts a chip on us as a coaching staff when you look at the things we’ve done and what we bring back. But everybody else brings experience back too,” said Childress. “I think it’s a good place for us to be, it’s something that’s certainly going to be earned over the course of a season. Preseason polls don’t mean anything, it’s that last poll that means the most,” Childress added.

“We’re out to prove that it’s just the preseason rankings. Yes, we notice it, but it’s preseason. What happens during the season will be a lot different,” Alejo said.

“We don’t focus on them (the polls) at all, we don’t care about them. We’ve talked about it and we do feel a little disrespected,” said A&M pitcher Chandler Jozwiak. “I don’t mind being an underdog. We’re going to prove everybody wrong and we’re going to make a run for this thing,” Jozwiak added.

Texas A&M’s first game will be February 19th when the Aggies welcome Xavier to Olsen Field.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.