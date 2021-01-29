Brazos County Officials confident they can vaccinate 1000 people per day

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Brazos County officials held a soft opening of the vaccination hub located at the Brazos Center in Bryan on Thursday.

Three hundred Brazos County residents that fall in Phase 1A & 1B were vaccinated. The soft opening was used as a trial run for the full opening on Monday.

Officials plan to vaccinate 1000 people per day to then transition to 2000 per day as they return for their second doses.

Brazos County vaccine coordinator Jim Stewart says Thursday’s trial run has gone close to perfect and he’s confident that things will continue to run smoothly.

“We’re pretty confident the way it’s gone so far that we’ve hit the right spot,” said Stewart.

Stewart says the walk-through last week allowed officials and volunteers to get familiar with the building’s layout and begin to strategize for when patients would come to be vaccinated. Stewart says the vaccination of 300 people Thursday gave everyone a feel of what’s to come on Monday and giving leaders the chance to fix any issues that may arise.

“I think we try to think of everything that could go wrong,” said Stewart. “When we’re done today, we’ll gather up and say okay, what went really well and what do we need to work on.”

Assisting Stewart is Tradd Mills, who oversees operations at the hub and is the emergency management coordinator for the city of College Station. He says he is proud of the work that has been put in to make things run smoothly and efficiently at the hub. The thing Mills is most proud of is the time it takes for people to get vaccinated.

Right now, we’re averaging about eight minutes and forty seconds from the time someone walks through the doors until the time they leave,” said Mills. “That is unbelievable.”

Bryan City councilman and volunteer for the Red Cross Brent Hairston received his vaccination on Thursday at the hub. He says the process went very smoothly.

“I have to say the whole process was pretty seamless, pretty quick I didn’t see any big delays,” said Hairston. " I think the organization of the vaccination program is going to work very well.”

Debbie Richardson drove from Arlington to bring her mother to get vaccinated. She says she was impressed by the speed it took to get vaccinated.

“They did an excellent job for getting the vaccine done and in a manner where you didn’t have to wait long at all,” said Richardson.

Officials say the need for volunteers will play a major role in how things continue in the future. According to A.J. Renold, executive director with the local American Red Cross says that over 900 volunteers have signed up so far, but the need goes beyond this week and next. She says we have a long road ahead, and volunteers will be crucial for the next few months. Renold says volunteers are needed to help with every aspect of the hub, from parking to registrations to helping people move around the hub.

“We do have some registration opportunities for computer proficient volunteers but were going to need more, sort of like runners who are helping people navigate the process,” said Renold.

Mary Tomkivits, vice president of operations for St. Joseph Health College Station, says she’s very proud of the way the hub has been running. She says registration and appointments will be key in how things run in the future.

“One of the complicating this with the COVID vaccine is that it is a two-dose series,” said Tomkivits. “Coming in with your appointment and leaving with a second appointment is going to be very critical to make sure that in the long term, all of our patients are getting a second dose.”

Overall, Tomkivits says from a St.Joseph perspective; she thinks the soft opening went very well and can’t wait to see how things progress.

“Things are running very smoothly at this time. We’re really excited to see the turnout that we have,” said Tomkivits. “We have several hundred volunteers here that have come to support this, and we are doing fantastic right now.”

Tomkivits says she, too, is proud of how time-efficient the process has been.

“We have over 150 patients already vaccinated, so that’s fantastic,” said Tomkivits. “We also timed it, and we’re getting people through in about 10 minutes.”

Stewart says he is looking forward to the full opening on Monday. He says now the real work begins.

“Next week, we take it up to the “A” game and try to do a thousand a day.”

If you are in Phase 1A or 1B and eligible to receive the vaccine, please check the COVID‑19 Vaccination Hub Providers page to find a hub near you and learn how to register. You can also check the websites of providers on the Texas COVID‑19 Vaccine Availability map to see if they have enough vaccine supply at this time.

In Brazos County, a vaccination hub is scheduled to open Monday, February 1, at the Brazos Center, but it is currently in a testing phase. To be placed on a waiting list, sign up with St. Joseph Health by clicking here. When the hub is open, vaccines will only be given to those who have registered online.

Vaccines are also being sent to the following providers, but supplies are very limited. You should not assume vaccines are available at this time.

