Brazos Valley Food Bank could lose half of its produce supply from state budget cuts

Many state agencies are having to cut budgets as a result of losses from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Brazos Valley Food Bank facing shortages of produce if funding cuts happen at state level.(KBTX)
By Kendall Hogan
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 5:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - State agencies in Texas are being asked to cut back on funding for the next fiscal year, as the state sees effects from the COVID-19 pandemic.

One agency, by the request of the governor, was the Texas Department of Agriculture. The cut they have chosen is its Surplus Agricultural grant program. The program was established to provide agricultural surplus from Texas farms to be shipped to Texas food banks, and distributed to low-income families.

“It’s about a $10 million total, but it’s for 21 food banks to use over the course of two years. So our allotment of that, it’s about $134,000 for two years,” said Brazos Valley Food Bank Executive Director Theresa Mangapora.

Mangapora says that they have utilized this program for years, and it accounts for more than half of the food bank’s fresh produce supply.

“It’s been allowing us to get one whole truckload of food, or half a truckload of food every month to supplement what we are doing,” said Mangapora.

A push on social media by Texas food banks has continued since news of this potential cut came out.

Mangapora says that if the cut goes through, they could see losses as soon as March.

