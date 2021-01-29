Advertisement

Bryan Fire Chief looks back on 37 years of service

Chief Randy McGregor will officially retire Friday
Bryan Fire Department Chief Randy McGregor
By Mekena Rodriguez
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 6:00 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Bryan Fire Chief Randy McGregor is finishing up his last week with the department after serving the community for 37 years.

“When some opening came up I went and interviewed like most jobs and was offered the job and came to work here at age 19 and I’ve been here ever since,” said McGregor.

McGregor started off as a firefighter and moved up in rank as a lieutenant, battalion chief, and assistant chief. He was also one of Bryan’s first paramedics.

“I’ve enjoyed every position. It’s just been a blessing,” said McGregor.

McGregor says many accomplishments have been made through the years at the departments. The EMS fire-based services accreditation status, a class one ISO rating, resulting in lower insurance rates for homes and businesses and overall growth and safety for the department.

“We’ve got a great group of people here. It’s just been an honor and pleasure to work with them and get these things done,” said McGregor.

McGregor says he’s going to use his retirement to spend quality time with his wife and two sons.

“I’ve gotten to where I’m at through their support and I owe them a lot. They’ve missed out on some things over the years and I just want to make up some time with them,” said McGregor.

The City of Bryan is going through more than 40 applications for the next fire chief. Officials haven’t said when they plan on hiring a replacement, but in the meantime Fire Marshal Marc McFeron will serve as interim chief.

McGregor says his advice to the next chief is to embrace all that the community and department have to offer.

“Take it to the next level. I think they’ll do well, and this department has done well in serving and I know that will continue,” said McGregor.

A retirement party will be held for Chief McGregor Friday at 3:00 p.m. at Bryan Fire Station One.

