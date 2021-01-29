Advertisement

College Station basketball court to be named after Alex Caruso

Alex Caruso grew up in the Castlegate neighborhood.
By Jessica Gruenling
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 10:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Castlegate Basketball Court is getting a new name.

On Thursday night, the College Station City Council voted to rename it Alex Caruso Basketball Court after the former Texas A&M player and now Los Angeles Laker.

The idea was started by College Station resident and TexAgs radio host Gabe Bock. Bock has covered Caruso his entire career and did an interview with him on how he grew up in that neighborhood and learned to play the game of basketball on the Castlegate Court.

“It’s a really neat story of this homegrown guy who’s become this NBA folk hero, who’s an NBA champion. There hasn’t been Aggie to play in an NBA finals game in 62 years, Walter “Buddy” Davis 1958, Alex Caruso broke that. He’s right here in College Station and he learned to play that sport on that court. The Castlegate court with those double rims, “ said Bock.

The idea was first presented to the College Station Parks and Recreation board back in February of 2020, but because of COVID-19 things had stalled.

Bock says he hopes it inspires younger generations of basketball players. They also want to work to fix up the court as well as hopefully have Caruso back for the renaming.

