College Station City Council receives update on COVID-19 vaccination efforts

Thursday’s meeting gave council an opportunity to get updates on the current vaccination plans.
By Kendall Hogan
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 10:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station City Council received updates Thursday night during its meeting regarding COVID-19 vaccinations.

It’s a new report that will happen during future meetings as well, to keep the council informed.

“We are just trying to make sure that we are getting first-hand information. It’s not filtered, or distorted in any other way. So we know exactly what is being said and the message is consistent across the board,” said Mayor Karl Mooney.

Brazos County vaccination hub organizer Jim Stewart told the council 5,000 vaccines arrived Thursday afternoon at St. Joseph Health in Bryan, which will be used to begin vaccinations at the hub Monday at 9 a.m.

Stewart stresses that the hub is by appointment only, and you can not walk up and get a vaccine. As of right now, they are only vaccinating those who qualify under phase 1A and 1B.

Mooney says that with mass vaccination on the horizon, he is hopeful that the community will move through this pandemic soon.

“We can at least hold it at bay, so we can maintain a reasonable lifestyle while we are still fighting this battle,” said Mooney.

Below is a list of locations around the Brazos Valley for vaccines:

For more information on getting a vaccine in the Brazos Valley, click here.

