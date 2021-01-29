Diversity Commission co-chairs say they’re confident in TAMU’s plan of action in response to report

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M Commission on Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion co-chairs Jimmy Williams and John Hurtado say they are confident in the university’s plan of action to create a more inclusive campus environment and build a student body more reflective of Texas’ cultural makeup.

For the first time since their report was released on Monday, the co-chairs discussed the importance of the commission’s work and its findings.

“The ability to adapt, to change, and to be able to work across all groups and with all kinds of folks is probably one of the more critical skill sets that folks can have,” Williams said. “Creating an environment of community is not a one-step, one-piece, quick in-and-out solution. It is not. It is a journey.”

Some critics of the university’s response to the report say more focus needs to be placed on improving the campus racial climate. Hurtado says understanding what inclusion means to both sides of the issue is the best place to start.

“To some people, it can mean why can’t you just fit in. To others, it can mean why can’t you just be more accommodating,” Hurtado said. “It’s really about starting that conversation and building a bridge between those two.”

The co-chairs say the Lawrence Sullivan Ross statue controversy is the most difficult obstacle standing in the university’s way. Interim President John Junkins announced in a statement Wednesday “the Ross statue will remain where it is” in Academic Plaza.

“It’s one that the university is going to have to handle in a very thoughtful, thoughtful way,” Williams said. “But I think the one thing that we said in the report is you can’t ignore it. You can’t hope it’s going to go away.”

Both Williams and Hurtado understand the statue is an important issue, but they worry it could be a distraction in the sense it might overshadow the real work that needs to be done to build an inclusive climate.

“If you create that environment, and you work these issues with the statue, you’re going to make progress,” Williams said. “The statue does not represent all of the components of diversity, equity, and inclusion. If you follow the executive summary, you can see where we intentionally tried to focus on each of the key components that are required to create an environment in which all Aggies feel welcomed.”

Hurtado says the commission was shocked by some of their findings, particularly when it came to shifts in enrollment demographics over the past 20 years. He pointed to the 300% climb in Hispanic enrollment while enrollment among Black students remained relatively flat over that period.

“After you see those kinds of facts and figures, that’s when you try to find root causes,” Hurtado said. “Unfortunately, root causes take time because there are so many coupled root causes. Our commission did not have that kind of calendar in front of us, so we could not go down that pathway as far as we would’ve liked.”

The report also found hiring faculty from underrepresented groups has also been fairly stagnant over the past five years. Hurtado says changing that trend can be challenging because of the process that is pursued to do so. He says that’s why faculty members sitting on search committees must participate in the Strategies and Tactics for Recruiting to Improve Diversity and Excellence (STRIDE) Program to help them recognize their own implicit biases.

“I think in a large part, implicit biases come into play,” Hurtado said. “Implicit biases can be many things where you tend to value graduates from some schools versus another. You tend to value graduates from certain professors in a field versus another, and not really appreciate the value that can come from other schools or other leading professors.”

Just like improving the demographics of the student body, the commission’s report also stressed a more diverse faculty greatly contributes to a more inclusive climate where students of color can feel a better sense of belonging.

In the meantime, Junkins says a task force is being “charged with designing space to recognize historical figures in addition to, not instead of, Lawrence Sullivan Ross.” That could include changes to Academic Plaza in order to “accurately and fully tell the story of Texas A&M’s history through displays and iconography.” The task force has until the end of March to submit their ideas.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.