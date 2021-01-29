Donner finds his ‘fur-ever’ family after 51 days in shelter

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Aggieland Humane Society is sharing the story of Donner, a 3-year-old Labrador retriever mix that was recently adopted after 51 days at the shelter in Bryan.

According to staff, Donner arrived at the shelter as a stray in December 2020. The shelter said he had “a gentleman’s charm” and staff fell in love with him on the spot.

However, Aggieland Humane says some dogs at their shelter have a hard time finding their forever homes whether it be due to their high energy or personality.

Donner spent all of December at the shelter, according to staff. Aggieland Humane arranged for him to have a foster family over Christmas so that he wasn’t alone for the holidays.

Donner returned to the shelter shortly after the holidays and staff remained hopeful that he would be adopted soon.

On Friday, Jan. 22, Donner was finally adopted by his ‘fur-ever’ family from the Aggieland Humane Society. The shelter says the adoption came 51 days after he arrived there.

You can find out more about the animals up for adoption on the Aggieland Humane’s website.

