Dustin Batson gives New Orleans musicians opportunity to play in Bryan

“I’m so excited to work again and everyone has been so welcoming, and I love it.”
By Fallon Appleton
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 12:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - 3rd Floor Cantina Jazz Bar owner and New Orleans native Dustin Batson saw the impacts the COVID-19 restrictions are having on entertainers in the city of New Orleans, so Batson decided to give them the opportunity to perform at his bar in Bryan.

As of Jan. 29, New Orleans is in its modified phase 2 of COVID-19 restrictions. According to the City of New Orleans, restrictions on musical performances include closing concert halls, requiring a Special Event permit or a Certificate of Registration to have performances or live entertainment inside a venue, no live entertainment at bars and breweries, and more.

“The people are suffering because of it,” said Ace Carlson, a piano player from New Orleans. “Every day it’s a little bit harder for everyone.”

“New Orleans is a completely service industry driven town, and it’s the bartenders, it’s the waitstaff, it’s the musicians, it’s the buskers on the streets,” said Carlson. “It is everyone working together, and it is a live town.”

“You cannot work from home in New Orleans,” said Carlson.

Batson wanted to help out his hometown musicians who were suffering due to the restriction but also capitalize on the opportunity to bring such talented individuals to the Brazos Valley.

“I just know them from back home and I knew they were out of work, were desperate to start playing, and get gigs,” said Batson. “We really wanted to have a house band and dueling pianos and a lot things we could bring over from New Orleans here. And the opportunity was right, so we asked them to come over.”

For Carlson, playing in Bryan has been life-changing.

“It’s been amazing,” said Carlson. “It’s like life is back to normal. I’m so excited to work again and everyone has been so welcoming, and I love it. It has been an amazing experience.”

The success musicians like Carlson have had so far in B/CS has spread to New Orleans.

Carlson said she’s been getting calls constantly from people wondering how she is getting gigs in Texas.

Her gigs in Bryan include playing piano both in the dueling pianos on Friday nights and on Saturdays in the Parish Gang Jazz Band. Both performances are at 3rd Floor Cantina Jazz Bar and start at 9:00 p.m. and end at midnight with no cover.

On Valentines Day she will also have a special performance where she will be singing in French and playing the piano at the 3rd Floor Cantina Jazz Bar.

3rd Floor Cantina Jazz Bar is located at 201 W 26th Street in Bryan.

