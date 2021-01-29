Advertisement

Hearne man arrested for fatal hit and run

Keandre Foley, 21, was charged with accident involving death and manslaughter
Keandre Foley, 21, was charged with accident involving death and manslaughter
Keandre Foley, 21, was charged with accident involving death and manslaughter(Robertson County Jail)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 11:10 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - Hearne police have arrested and charged a man who fled the scene after hitting a pedestrian with his vehicle.

On Nov. 2 officers found Robert Dawson, 45, unresponsive on Old Franklin Highway. Dawson was later pronounced dead by a Justice of the Peace.

During an investigation, police found that a vehicle hit Dawson in the road and the driver fled the scene without checking on the victim.

On Jan. 15, Hearne police arrested and charged Keandre Foley, 21, with accident involving death and manslaughter.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Celeste Perez remains jailed while her boyfriend Ryan Stallings was killed by law enforcement.
DPS Troopers identified in College Station Officer-involved shooting
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to fall while ICU occupancy remains high, one death reported
Bryan police have closed off a part of E Duncan St. today after a report of a shooting there...
Bryan police investigating overnight shooting on Duncan Street
Wild hogs are a big problem in the state of Texas
From the Ground Up: Bringing out the big guns in the pig battle
Local drug prevention expert weighs in on nearly 37 pound drug bust by CSPD

Latest News

Tony Neal II, Patient Service Specialist, Mental Health and Allison Bowers, Supervisor, Clinic...
Local front-line healthcare worker receives Super Bowl LV tickets
Gloria Gonzalez, 24
CSPD arrests Waco woman for hiding loaded pistol in child’s pants
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
One COVID-19 death reported, 37 Brazos County residents hospitalized
warming trend into Saturday, before a front dries us out for a sunny Sunday
Your Friday night and weekend weather