Hearne man arrested for fatal hit and run

HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - Hearne police have arrested and charged a man who fled the scene after hitting a pedestrian with his vehicle.

On Nov. 2 officers found Robert Dawson, 45, unresponsive on Old Franklin Highway. Dawson was later pronounced dead by a Justice of the Peace.

During an investigation, police found that a vehicle hit Dawson in the road and the driver fled the scene without checking on the victim.

On Jan. 15, Hearne police arrested and charged Keandre Foley, 21, with accident involving death and manslaughter.

