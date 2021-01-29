Local front-line healthcare worker receives Super Bowl LV tickets

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A local Baylor Scott & White Health healthcare worker was selected by the Dallas Cowboys as a healthcare hero to attend Super Bowl LV in Tampa Bay on Feb. 7.

The NFL announced on Jan. 22 that 7,500 healthcare workers vaccinated for the coronavirus will be given free tickets to this year’s Super Bowl. The football organization wants to recognize “[front-line healthcare workers’] unwavering commitment to their community throughout the COVID-19 pandemic,” according to a press release.

Anthony (Tony) Neal II is a patient service specialist at the Baylor Scott & White Clinic in College Station. Neal currently works in the mental health department assisting patients with scheduling their appointments and follow-ups for medical services.

Neal was chosen by the Dallas Cowboys to partake in all of the Super Bowl events. Along with going to the Super Bowl, Neal will receive a VIP weekend inclusive of hotel accommodations, air travel with American Airlines, a $500 cash-gift card and a Cowboys VIP swag bag.

“The Super Bowl has yet to be played, but we already know who our true MVP’s are,” said Charlotte Jones, Dallas Cowboys Chief Brand Officer. “These men and women have selflessly placed the care and comfort of their COVID-19 patients at the forefront of their lives and their professions. They represent a handful of the thousands of healthcare workers across our country who exemplify commitment, determination, trust and hope. Their contributions will never be forgotten.”

Neal was also part of a virtual meet and greet where Jones and Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence personally thanked each of the healthcare workers for their tireless work in the community.

All healthcare workers chosen to attend Super Bowl LV will have completed their COVID-19 vaccination before arriving in Tampa Bay, for more information on getting a vaccine in the Brazos Valley, click here.

