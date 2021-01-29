López and McCain named to MAC Hermann Trophy Watch List

KANSAS CITY, Missouri – Texas A&M standouts Jimena López and Addie McCain were named to the 2020-21 MAC Hermann Trophy Watch List as announced Thursday by United Soccer Coaches and the Missouri Athletic Club.

The MAC Hermann Trophy, presented by World Wide Technology, is the most prestigious individual award in college soccer and is presented annually to the most outstanding male and female players of the year. Winners will be announced May 27 at the MAC Hermann Trophy Press Conference and Banquet at the Missouri Athletic Club.

López and McCain were among 54 players named to the women’s watch list. The pair shined in the fall portion of the season, earning SEC Co-Defender of the Year and SEC Midfielder of the Year recognition, respectively.

The pair are not participating in the spring half of this year’s unique COVID-19-induced split slate. They were selected in the NWSL Draft earlier in the month. McCain was selected in the second round by Kansas City NWSL and Lopez was snatched up in the third round by OL Reign. López will forgo the NWSL, signing with Spanish professional club SD Eibar on Tuesday. The versatile López was the 2019 SEC Midfielder of the Year before switching to the backline for the 2020-21 campaign. She earned All-SEC First Team for the second time. López led the Aggies and ranked second in the SEC with four assists, and added three goals. The Mexico City native’s career numbers include 59 points on 18 goals and 23 assists in 71 matches.

McCain shined in a star-studded Texas A&M midfield this season, sharing the Aggies’ lead with five goals and ranking second with 12 points. The Wylie, Texas, native picked up her second All-SEC honor, adding to last year’s second-team plaque. The four-year starter in the midfield has 48 career points on 16 goals and 16 assists.