Madison County Sheriff’s Office purchasing new body cameras

MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) -Monday Madison County Commissioners Court approved the purchase of new body cameras, radio batteries, and facilities updates for the sheriff’s office.

Sheriff Bobby Adams says the body cameras have been used for years but it was time for an upgrade.

“There were issues with the cameras that we had, they weren’t working properly. We saw the need, we addressed the need, took it to commissioners court and they approved us to purchase 10 new body cameras,” said Adams.

Madison County Judge Tony Leago says in the last year alone the body cameras have been helpful.

“We had two cases that came through our court here that were determined by the bodycam footage. It tells no lies and so it protects the integrity of the officer but it also protects the integrity of the stop,” said Leago.

Adams says now they’ll be used even more.

“We changed the policy and mandated that any time one of our deputies makes contact with the public in any way they are to utilize their body cameras during that contact,” said Adams.

Adams says another benefit of the $4,200 purchase is that old working body cameras will be transitioned into the jail.

“There are some areas in the jail that are not visible with the cameras just by the nature of the way the video systems work,” said Adams. “The body cameras will not only pick up the video but it will pick up the audio as far as what’s going on when making prisoner moves or any incidents that happen back in the jail.”

“It’ll be a tool that the sheriff can use to keep things accurate and transparent in our jail,” said Leago.

The county judge says as the community grows these updates are important.

“The demands for public safety are growing daily in the county. We want to meet that challenge and we want to continue to do what’s right for the taxpayers of this county,” said Leago.

“We need to be 100 percent transparent in everything that we do as far as what we can release to the public. This will take us a step forward in that direction,” said Adams.

The commissioners court also approved nearly $100,000 to be allocated to making facility upgrades and $2,200 to purchase new batteries for handheld radios.

