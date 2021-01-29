Advertisement

Madisonville Volunteer Fire Department purchases new grass truck

Grant money and community donations made the purchase possible
Madisonville Volunteer Fire Department's 2021 grass truck.
Madisonville Volunteer Fire Department's 2021 grass truck.(KBTX)
By Mekena Rodriguez
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 5:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) -The Madisonville Volunteer Fire Department recently purchased a new grass truck with help from the community and grant money.

The department was awarded a $20,000 grant from the Texas A&M Forest Service.

The grant didn’t cover all the costs so firefighters asked residents and local businesses for help, raising $45,000 to complete the purchase.

“The businesses that stepped forward and lowered their prices for us to be able to afford to buy the stuff and some of them that just came and gave a little bit extra, we appreciate that and we appreciate everyone in the community that said ‘We agree you need another truck,’” said Tom Jones, Madisonville Fire Chief.

The new truck is replacing a grass truck that is more than 30 years old.

Jones says the purchase helps them combat grass fires more efficiently.

“The ability to roll out with three trucks and not just catch the fire but actually put the fire out in a hurry saves people’s land. You know if we can put the fire out in an acre instead of losing 100 acres well that’s grass for the cows.”

Jones says the department is working on another grant that will purchase a bigger fire truck.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Celeste Perez remains jailed while her boyfriend Ryan Stallings was killed by law enforcement.
DPS Troopers identified in College Station Officer-involved shooting
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to fall while ICU occupancy remains high, one death reported
(AP Photo/Kevin Hagen).
Brazos County receives 5,000 COVID-19 vaccines for vaccination hub
Four-month-old Ke'ori Hancho was reported missing on Jan. 27.
Four-month-old Ke’ori Hancho still missing, father, mother wanted on child custody charges
Bryan police have closed off a part of E Duncan St. today after a report of a shooting there...
Bryan police investigating overnight shooting on Duncan Street

Latest News

GameStop location in Bryan, TX.
Local financial experts explain GameStop stock market situation, best investment strategies
Brazos Center vaccination hub will vaccinate "1,250 people per day" next week
Traffic Fatalities
Three dead, one seriously injured after head-on collision on Hwy 90
Brazos Valley Food Bank facing shortages of produce if funding cuts happen at state level.
Brazos Valley Food Bank could lose half of its produce supply from state budget cuts