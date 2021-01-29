Madisonville Volunteer Fire Department purchases new grass truck

MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) -The Madisonville Volunteer Fire Department recently purchased a new grass truck with help from the community and grant money.

The department was awarded a $20,000 grant from the Texas A&M Forest Service.

The grant didn’t cover all the costs so firefighters asked residents and local businesses for help, raising $45,000 to complete the purchase.

“The businesses that stepped forward and lowered their prices for us to be able to afford to buy the stuff and some of them that just came and gave a little bit extra, we appreciate that and we appreciate everyone in the community that said ‘We agree you need another truck,’” said Tom Jones, Madisonville Fire Chief.

The new truck is replacing a grass truck that is more than 30 years old.

Jones says the purchase helps them combat grass fires more efficiently.

“The ability to roll out with three trucks and not just catch the fire but actually put the fire out in a hurry saves people’s land. You know if we can put the fire out in an acre instead of losing 100 acres well that’s grass for the cows.”

Jones says the department is working on another grant that will purchase a bigger fire truck.

