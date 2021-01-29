Advertisement

Milam county student battling cancer receives support from community

Fifth-grade student Alex Sandoval was diagnosed with autoimmune encephalitis in November
Community members showing support for 5th grade student Alex Sandoval
Community members showing support for 5th grade student Alex Sandoval(KBTX)
By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 3:13 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ROCKDALE, Texas (KBTX) -A local community is rallying behind a fifth-grade student at Rockdale Intermediate School in Milam County. Alexandria “Alex” Sandoval " is known throughout her community as a top student and athlete. She was diagnosed with autoimmune encephalitis back in November.

#AlexStrong

Posted by Rockdale Intermediate School on Thursday, January 28, 2021

Thursday, Jan. 28 was declared as #RockTheTieDyeDay to show support for Alex who loves tie-dye. Neighboring towns of Cameron, Milano, and Thorndale also showed their support for Alex.

Our friends at Thorndale Elementary School rock! TES is #AlexStrong!

Posted by Rockdale Intermediate School on Thursday, January 28, 2021

A local business owner made close to 300 tie-dye shirts and gave the money to Alex for medical expenses, Strike Out Cancer tie-dye shirts have been made for order and are being shipped across the county in support of Alex.

Brett’s Background Bar-b-que donated 10 percent of his sales on Thursday for Alex. The restaurant will also be holding a fish fry for her on Feb. 6.

