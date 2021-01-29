Milam county student battling cancer receives support from community

ROCKDALE, Texas (KBTX) -A local community is rallying behind a fifth-grade student at Rockdale Intermediate School in Milam County. Alexandria “Alex” Sandoval " is known throughout her community as a top student and athlete. She was diagnosed with autoimmune encephalitis back in November.

Thursday, Jan. 28 was declared as #RockTheTieDyeDay to show support for Alex who loves tie-dye. Neighboring towns of Cameron, Milano, and Thorndale also showed their support for Alex.

Our friends at Thorndale Elementary School rock! TES is #AlexStrong! Posted by Rockdale Intermediate School on Thursday, January 28, 2021

A local business owner made close to 300 tie-dye shirts and gave the money to Alex for medical expenses, Strike Out Cancer tie-dye shirts have been made for order and are being shipped across the county in support of Alex.

Brett’s Background Bar-b-que donated 10 percent of his sales on Thursday for Alex. The restaurant will also be holding a fish fry for her on Feb. 6.

Tonight on @KBTXNews, I’ll show how a local community is rallying behind a fifth-grade student at Rockdale Intermediate who has been diagnosed with terminal brain cancer. #AlexStrong pic.twitter.com/aG10rHEq31 — Donnie Tuggle (@KBTXDonnie) January 29, 2021

