Missing child alert: Authorities need your help finding four-month-old Ke’ori Hancho

On behalf of the Bryan Police Department, the Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley is seeking information related to a missing child investigation.
By Tre Jones
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 12:12 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The following is an alert from the Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley:

On behalf of the Bryan Police Department, the Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley (AANBV) is seeking information related to a missing child investigation.

Ke’ori Hancho, also known as Ke’ori Green, is a 4-month-old black male that has been reported missing to the Bryan Police Department as of January 27, 2021. Ke’ori was last seen in the custody of his mother, Keasia Green, a 20-year-old black female at approximately 4:00 pm in the 1200 blk of Ravine, Bryan, Brazos County, TX. Keasia Green does not have legal custody of Ke’ori and was taken in violation of a valid court order.

Ke’ori Hancho, also known as Ke’ori Green, is a 4-month-old black male that has been reported missing to the Bryan Police Department as of January 27, 2021.(KBTX)

A warrant charging Keasia Green with Interference with Child Custody has been issued as of this date. Authorities are also seeking the father of the child, Donaven Davis, a 21- year-old black male who is wanted on unrelated charges.

A warrant charging Keasia Green (left) with Interference with Child Custody has been issued as of this date. Authorities are also seeking the father of the child, Donaven Davis (right), a 21-year-old male who is wanted on unrelated charges.(KBTX)

At this time there is no vehicle information to release and the facts of the case do not currently meet those required for issuance of an Amber Alert, however it is vitally important that the child be located.

The Bryan Police Department is requesting assistance from the public in safely locating Ke’ori. Anyone who might be able to assist in this effort is asked to contact the Bryan Police Department at 979-361-3888 or 979-209-5300.

