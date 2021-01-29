Advertisement

No. 8 Texas A&M stays perfect against Auburn with 84-69 road win

(KBTX)
By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 10:22 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
AUBURN, Alabama (KBTX) - N’dea Jones had her 12th double-double of the season with 23 points and 12 rebounds as Texas A&M (15-1, 6-1) beat Auburn 84-69 Thursday night at Auburn Arena.

The victory was the Aggies’ 15th straight over the Tigers. Ciera Johnson added 14 points and 9 rebounds, while Destiny Pitts contributed 14 points and Kayla Wells rounded out Texas A&M’s double-digit scoring efforts with 12 points.

Auburn (5-10, 0-7) was led by Honesty Scott-Grayson who had 21 points while Unique Thompson, who came into the game averaging a double-double, added 18 points, but only had 7 rebounds.

The 8th ranked Aggies will return to the court on Sunday afternoon at 4 PM when they’ll host No. 22 Georgia at Reed Arena. The game will be televised on the SEC Network. During the game the Texas A&M Athletic Department will honor the 2011 National Championship team.

