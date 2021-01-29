One COVID-19 death reported, 37 Brazos County residents hospitalized

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos County Health District has reported 143 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Brazos County. Currently, there are 1,522 active cases.

One new death has been reported in the last 24 hours, a hospitalized male in his 40′s. There have been 176 total deaths in Brazos County related to COVID-19.

13,704 patients are classified as recovered, which means they have been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medications, and it has been 10 days after onset of symptoms.

25 percent of the new confirmed cases are from the 18-24-year-old age group.

There have been 3,170 probable cases in Brazos County since June 18, 2020. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test. The health district conducts case investigations on all confirmed and probable cases.

There are currently 416 active probable cases and there have been 3,170 probable recovered cases.

The total number of confirmed positive cases in the county since testing began is 15,402. There have been 159,103 tests performed.

Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy is at 95 percent, and total ICU bed occupancy is at 129 percent.

Currently, there are 37 Brazos County residents hospitalized for COVID-19.

State Trauma Service Area N

Most of the Brazos Valley falls under state trauma service area N (Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson, and Washington counties). Trauma Service Area N currently reports 625 staffed hospital beds with 78 beds available. According to the state’s latest data, the region has 0 available ICU beds and 53 available ventilators. The state’s last update listed 112 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in the hospital.

BRAZOS VALLEY COVID-19 CASES BY COUNTY

County Active Cases Total Cases Recovered Cases Fatalities One Dose

Vaccinations Fully

Vaccinated Austin 106 1,535 1,407 22 1,477 192 Brazos 1,522 15,402 13,704 176 7,551 1,211 Burleson 114 1,157 1,019 24 576 107 Grimes 15 1,936 1,866 55 913 112 Houston 96 1,427 1,299 32 1,237 162 Lee 157 1,270 1,077 36 567 78 Leon 63 907 814 30 503 92 Madison 44 1,192 1,127 21 333 74 Milam 70 1,941 1,871 28 1,291 70 Montgomery 7,213 38,904 18,247 209 19,548 3,841 Robertson 111 1,116 978 27 566 102 San Jacinto 125 734 587 22 920 77 Trinity 79 567 469 19 601 52 Walker 716 7,595 6,777 102 2,369 252 Waller 279 2,917 2,606 32 1,259 146 Washington 129 1,738 1,536 73 1,667 153

The Texas State COVID-19 Dashboard has undergone some updates and has changed how they define numbers. Total cases is now the combination of confirmed cases and probable cases.

Texas A&M University

The Texas A&M COVID-19 Dashboard reported 62 new cases and 439 active cases on Jan. 26.

Currently, the university has reported 4,890 positive cases, 7.2 percent of tests have come back positive.

The dashboard’s last update was provided on Jan. 29, 2021.

ACROSS TEXAS

Statewide, Texas has an estimated 364,220 active cases and 1,894,564 recoveries. There have been 2,310,952 total cases reported and 19,593,108 total tests (both viral and antibody).

To date, 35,639 Texans have died from COVID-19.

Currently, 1,687,025 Texans have been vaccinated with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 369,937 Texans have been fully vaccinated. Across Texas, 3,163,450 doses have shipped.

254 of 254 counties in the state of Texas are currently reporting cases. Harris County leads the state in total cases with 306,495 cases reported.

The state’s last update was provided on January 28 at 4:50 p.m.

Editor’s note: Leon County updates their cases every Wednesday. KBTX uses the State Dashboard, which updates daily, for a more accurate reading of cases.

