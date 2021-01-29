Advertisement

One COVID-19 death reported, 37 Brazos County residents hospitalized

This is a current count of COVID-19 cases in the Brazos Valley as of midday. Additional information on these cases, when available, can be found on the KBTX homepage.
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 10:05 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos County Health District has reported 143 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Brazos County. Currently, there are 1,522 active cases.

One new death has been reported in the last 24 hours, a hospitalized male in his 40′s. There have been 176 total deaths in Brazos County related to COVID-19.

13,704 patients are classified as recovered, which means they have been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medications, and it has been 10 days after onset of symptoms.

25 percent of the new confirmed cases are from the 18-24-year-old age group.

There have been 3,170 probable cases in Brazos County since June 18, 2020. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test. The health district conducts case investigations on all confirmed and probable cases.

There are currently 416 active probable cases and there have been 3,170 probable recovered cases.

The total number of confirmed positive cases in the county since testing began is 15,402. There have been 159,103 tests performed.

Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy is at 95 percent, and total ICU bed occupancy is at 129 percent.

Currently, there are 37 Brazos County residents hospitalized for COVID-19.

State Trauma Service Area N

Most of the Brazos Valley falls under state trauma service area N (Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson, and Washington counties). Trauma Service Area N currently reports 625 staffed hospital beds with 78 beds available. According to the state’s latest data, the region has 0 available ICU beds and 53 available ventilators. The state’s last update listed 112 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in the hospital.

BRAZOS VALLEY COVID-19 CASES BY COUNTY

CountyActive CasesTotal CasesRecovered CasesFatalitiesOne Dose
Vaccinations		Fully
Vaccinated
Austin1061,5351,407221,477192
Brazos1,52215,40213,7041767,5511,211
Burleson1141,1571,01924576107
Grimes151,9361,86655913112
Houston961,4271,299321,237162
Lee1571,2701,0773656778
Leon639078143050392
Madison441,1921,1272133374
Milam701,9411,871281,29170
Montgomery7,21338,90418,24720919,5483,841
Robertson1111,11697827566102
San Jacinto1257345872292077
Trinity795674691960152
Walker7167,5956,7771022,369252
Waller2792,9172,606321,259146
Washington1291,7381,536731,667153

The Texas State COVID-19 Dashboard has undergone some updates and has changed how they define numbers. Total cases is now the combination of confirmed cases and probable cases.

To view the state’s COVID-19 vaccine dashboard, click here.

For the latest updates from TDCJ, click here.

Texas A&M University

The Texas A&M COVID-19 Dashboard reported 62 new cases and 439 active cases on Jan. 26.

Currently, the university has reported 4,890 positive cases, 7.2 percent of tests have come back positive.

The dashboard’s last update was provided on Jan. 29, 2021.

ACROSS TEXAS

[View the state’s coronavirus dashboard for the latest COVID-19 case information.]

[View the state’s COVID-19 vaccine dashboard]

Statewide, Texas has an estimated 364,220 active cases and 1,894,564 recoveries. There have been 2,310,952 total cases reported and 19,593,108 total tests (both viral and antibody).

To date, 35,639 Texans have died from COVID-19.

Currently, 1,687,025 Texans have been vaccinated with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 369,937 Texans have been fully vaccinated. Across Texas, 3,163,450 doses have shipped.

254 of 254 counties in the state of Texas are currently reporting cases. Harris County leads the state in total cases with 306,495 cases reported.

The state’s last update was provided on January 28 at 4:50 p.m.

Editor’s note: Leon County updates their cases every Wednesday. KBTX uses the State Dashboard, which updates daily, for a more accurate reading of cases.

