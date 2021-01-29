One dead after industrial accident, Brazos County deputies investigating

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - One person is dead after an industrial accident happened around 10:00 a.m. Friday.

Brazos County Sheriff’s deputies arrived at the Axis Pipeline facility on Louis E Mikulin Road after receiving a call that a person had been involved in an accident. Deputies, along with medics, arrived to help, but the victim died on scene.

Brazos County deputies said there are no signs of foul play.

The name of the victim isn’t being released yet.

