One dead after industrial accident, Brazos County deputies investigating

An industrial accident occurred at Axis Pipeline facility resulting in a fatality
(Gray News)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 1:53 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - One person is dead after an industrial accident happened around 10:00 a.m. Friday.

Brazos County Sheriff’s deputies arrived at the Axis Pipeline facility on Louis E Mikulin Road after receiving a call that a person had been involved in an accident. Deputies, along with medics, arrived to help, but the victim died on scene.

Brazos County deputies said there are no signs of foul play.

The name of the victim isn’t being released yet.

