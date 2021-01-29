Quick chance for rain Saturday ahead of a beautiful Sunday

After starting off the day with hardly a cloud in the sky, the clouds have rolled back in throughout this Friday afternoon. We’ll hold onto the cloud cover into the evening hours as temperatures head for the 50s and winds gust up to 20 mph, so taking the long sleeve to any Friday night plans wouldn’t be a bad idea!

As moisture continues to pump into the Brazos Valley through the overnight, we’ll watch for some patchy fog, mist and drizzle to form early Saturday morning. A scattered rain chance takes us through the early afternoon hours as our next cold front approaches the Brazos Valley. Daytime highs will head for the mid 70s as we try to clear things out a bit by late afternoon and into the evening. By the time all is said and done, rain totals are expected to be hit-or-miss and only up to 0.10″ at best.

Breezy conditions stick with us throughout the weekend, with winds gusting upwards of 25-30 mph Saturday and 20-25 mph Sunday. After the front pushes through and a northerly wind returns, we’ll dry things out and cool things down for the back half of the weekend. PLENTY of sunshine is in store Sunday with afternoon highs looking to top off in the mid 60s. As high pressure builds in from the west, the sunshine and comfortable temperatures look to stick with us into the first few days of February.

Friday Night: Cloudy. Low: 55. Wind: SE 5-15 mph, gusting 20 mph.

Saturday: Patchy fog/mist/drizzle possible in the morning. Cloudy with a 30% chance of showers around midday. Clearing skies late. High: 75. Wind: SW 10-20 mph, gusting 25-30 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear. Low: 47. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

Sunday: Sunny. High: 65. Wind: NW 10-15 mph, gusting 20-25 mph.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.