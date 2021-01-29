Advertisement

Restaurant Report Card- January 28, 2021

Find out which restaurants made the grade in this week’s Restaurant Report Card.
By Rusty Surette
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 10:42 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Health Department makes available to all media each week the results of inspections at local businesses.

To view this week’s scores click here.

A "No Score" (N/S) can be given at restaurant openings, field or complaint investigations, and follow-up inspections.

P/S or permit suspended happens after a restaurant scores lower than a 70 or if the Health Department deems the restaurant a health risk. A massive infestation of insects or no hot water will automatically close a restaurant down.

Keep in mind, every restaurant in the county must post their most recent score near the entrance of the eatery. Look for a yellow sheet of paper in a frame next time you go into a restaurant. There, you’ll see how the place you’re about to eat at did on their score.

How to report a restaurant to the Brazos County Health District
How to report a restaurant to the Brazos County Health District(Brazos County Health District)

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man arrested overnight after police activity
Man with outstanding warrants arrested after traffic stop in Bryan
New details show CSPD, DPS shot at suspect in deadly traffic stop
New details show CSPD, DPS both fired at suspect during deadly traffic stop
Two people were found dead after a reported hostage situation at a doctor's office in Austin,...
Pediatrician killed in hostage situation at Austin clinic
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Four COVID-19 deaths reported, 44 Brazos County residents hospitalized
Celeste Perez remains jailed while her boyfriend Ryan Stallings was killed by law enforcement.
DPS Troopers identified in College Station Officer-involved shooting

Latest News

College Station City Council hears update on COVID-19 vaccination efforts
College Station City Council hears update on COVID-19 vaccination efforts
Restaurant Report Card- January 28, 2021
Restaurant Report Card- January 28, 2021
College Station basketball court to be named after Alex Caruso
College Station basketball court to be named after Alex Caruso
TAMU Diversity Commission co-chairs say they’re confident in university’s plan of action in...
TAMU Diversity Commission co-chairs say they’re confident in university’s plan of action in response