RocktheTieDye: Bringing prayers and courage to Alex Sandoval

ROCKDALE, Texas (KBTX) - Alex Sandoval, a fifth-grade student at Rockdale Intermediate, has been diagnosed with terminal brain cancer, according to her mom Terri.

Now, instead of learning alongside her classmates, Alex is in treatment at the Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston.

But her Brazos Valley neighbors are keeping Alex close to their hearts. On Jan. 27, the entire Rockdale community declared the day #RocktheTieDye for Alex Day. Community business owners created almost 300 tie-dye shirts and gave the the money to Alex’s family for medical expenses.

In addition to that, Brett’s Backyard Bar-B-Que donated 10% of its sales to benefit Alex. The business is also planning a fish fry benefit Feb. 6.

At this time, the Sandoval family is asking for prayer so that Alex can remain strong enough to fight.

