Advertisement

#RocktheTieDye: Bringing prayers and courage to Alex Sandoval

By An'Jonae Woodson
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 8:24 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKDALE, Texas (KBTX) - Alex Sandoval, a fifth-grade student at Rockdale Intermediate, has been diagnosed with terminal brain cancer, according to her mom Terri.

Now, instead of learning alongside her classmates, Alex is in treatment at the Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston.

But her Brazos Valley neighbors are keeping Alex close to their hearts. On Jan. 27, the entire Rockdale community declared the day #RocktheTieDye for Alex Day. Community business owners created almost 300 tie-dye shirts and gave the the money to Alex’s family for medical expenses.

In addition to that, Brett’s Backyard Bar-B-Que donated 10% of its sales to benefit Alex. The business is also planning a fish fry benefit Feb. 6.

At this time, the Sandoval family is asking for prayer so that Alex can remain strong enough to fight.

If you have your own feel-good story, submit it right now at the Feel Good Friday section of KBTX.com.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Celeste Perez remains jailed while her boyfriend Ryan Stallings was killed by law enforcement.
DPS Troopers identified in College Station Officer-involved shooting
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to fall while ICU occupancy remains high, one death reported
Bryan police have closed off a part of E Duncan St. today after a report of a shooting there...
Bryan police investigating overnight shooting on Duncan Street
Local drug prevention expert weighs in on nearly 37 pound drug bust by CSPD
Wild hogs are a big problem in the state of Texas
From the Ground Up: Bringing out the big guns in the pig battle

Latest News

COVID in Context: Jan. 29
COVID in Context: Jan. 29
Quick shot at rain tomorrow
Friday PinPoint Forecast 1/29
Ke’ori Hancho, also known as Ke’ori Green, is a 4-month-old black male that has been reported...
Missing child alert: Authorities need your help finding four-month-old Ke’ori Hancho
College Station basketball court renamed after Alex Caruso.
College Station basketball court to be named after Alex Caruso