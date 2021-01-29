Texas A&M Women’s Tennis to Challenge SMU and Abilene Christian on Saturday

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M women’s tennis returns to Aggieland this weekend, as the Aggies prepare to host the SMU Mustangs and Abilene Christian Wildcats on Saturday at the George P. Mitchell Tennis Center. First serve against SMU is set for 1 p.m. with the match against ACU scheduled for 5 p.m.

“The team is looking forward to being back in our home courts tomorrow,” head coach Mark Weaver expressed. “We gained some valuable experience from our two previous opponents from this past weekend at the ITA Kickoff. We have really taken our practices to another level. I’m very much looking forward to seeing the girls compete tomorrow in the doubleheader with both SMU and ACU.”

Last week, the Aggies traveled to Los Angeles and faced Washington State and UCLA as a part of the 13th annual ITA Kickoff Weekend. A&M defeated WSU in a 4-1 affair on Sunday afternoon, powered by wins from Jayci Goldsmith in both the doubles and singles competitions. The Dripping Springs, Texas, native carried her No. 39 ITA Doubles Ranking alongside Tatiana Makarova into a 6-1 win, followed by a straight-set singles victory. A&M fell to No. 2 UCLA the following day, as the Bruins advanced to the ITA National Women’s Team Indoor Championships.

In the latest rendition of the Oracle ITA Women’s Team Rankings, the Aggies began receiving votes following an excellent 3-1 start to the 2020-21 campaign. Makarova remains ranked as the No. 64 overall singles player, while Makarova and Goldsmith remain ranked in doubles at No. 39. A&M’s alternate doubles duo of Makarova and Anzo places at No. 55 nationally, with the next set of rankings set to be published in the coming weeks.

The singles and doubles lineups for the Aggies have remained largely consistent with patterns seen last season, as Makarova and Goldsmith anchor the No. 1 and No. 2 lines, respectively. Makarova holds a 9-4 overall singles record to this point in the season, while Goldsmith has gone 5-2 overall since she restarted singles play earlier this month. Renee McBryde (3-0) and Katya Townsend (2-0) are each undefeated in dual matches this spring. In doubles, Makarova leads the team with an 13-2 record with a perfect 5-0 mark when paired with Jessica Anzo

Since Mark Weaver was hired as Texas A&M’s head coach in 2015-16, the Maroon & White have never lost to either SMU or Abilene Christian. In the last time out against SMU, the Aggies blanked the Mustangs in a 7-0 result on Feb. 27, 2019. Against Abilene Christian, A&M has won 7-0 in the last two meetings, the most recent of which came on Feb. 23, 2019.