Texas at Kentucky Men’s Basketball Game Canceled
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 1:21 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The Texas at Kentucky men’s basketball game of January 30 has been canceled due to a combination of positive testing, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the Kentucky basketball program, consistent with Southeastern Conference COVID-19 management requirements.
The SEC’s COVID-19 management requirements, as developed by the SEC’s Return to Activity and Medical Guidance Task Force, are available on SECsports.com.