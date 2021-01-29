Advertisement

Texas at Kentucky Men’s Basketball Game Canceled

(Photo via Jim Brown/USA TODAY Sports)
(Photo via Jim Brown/USA TODAY Sports)(WTOK)
By Southeastern Conference
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 1:21 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The Texas at Kentucky men’s basketball game of January 30 has been canceled due to a combination of positive testing, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the Kentucky basketball program, consistent with Southeastern Conference COVID-19 management requirements.

The SEC’s COVID-19 management requirements, as developed by the SEC’s Return to Activity and Medical Guidance Task Force, are available on SECsports.com.

