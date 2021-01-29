Three dead, one seriously injured after head-on collision on Hwy 90

ANDERSON, Texas (KBTX) - Three people are dead and one person seriously injured after a head-on crash on Highway 90 near Country Road 180.

According to the Grimes County Sheriff, the crash happened on Highway 90 between Anderson and Roans Prairie. Traffic is being diverted along FM 244.

Hwy 90 Crash, Grimes County (KBTX)

Authorities expect to have the roadway shut down for some time while they investigate. A medical helicopter was called for the person seriously injured. Officials say it was landing on the roadway.

Texas Department of Public Safety troopers are also responding to the scene, as well as many local volunteer fire departments.

