Treat of the Day: A&M Consolidated senior heading to West Point next year

Samantha Rose received her official nomination from U.S. Representative, Pete Sessions, in a ceremony on Thursday.
By Alex Bukoski and Erika Fernandez
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 5:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -A&M consolidated senior Samantha Rose is headed to West Point to attend the U.S. Military Academy.

The school, just north of New York, has one of the most rigorous application processes in the nation. With an acceptance rate of about 12 percent, students must have top grades, demonstrate superior involvement in school activities, and boast an excellent track record in volunteerism.

They then must petition their state’s senators or their local Congress representative for a nomination. Rep. Pete Sessions officially nominated Rose on Thursday at A&M Consolidated High School.

In exchange for a full four-year scholarship, which every West Point cadet receives, Rose and her future classmates will serve an eight-year tour of duty in the army as both active duty and reserve status.

