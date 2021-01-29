Volleyball Welcomes Allison Mayfield as Volunteer Assistant

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M volleyball welcomes former Kansas standout outside hitter Allison Mayfield as the team’s volunteer assistant coach starting this spring, head coach Laura “Bird” Kuhn announced on Friday.

“We are so excited to have Mayf [Allison Mayfield] join our staff fresh off her professional career!” Kuhn said. “Given her playing experience she will add a new perspective and insight as a players’ coach in the gym. It is very cool to see how much she has grown in the game, and we’re so excited to welcome her to start her coaching career.”

In her stellar four-year playing career with the Jayhawks, Mayfield made her mark as one of the most decorated players in program history. Following a strong start her freshman season, the Overland Park, Kansas native, became the team’s leading offensive threat beginning her sophomore year by averaging 3.65 kills per set. She continued her offensive dominance in her junior season and warranted All-Big 12 First-Team honors in her senior campaign.

Following her collegiate career, Mayfield began playing professionally overseas, making stops in multiple countries including France, Switzerland, Finland, Peru, Greece and Hungary. In the summers between professional seasons, she coached camps for high schools stateside. She has worked with nearly 100 high schools around the country centered around the American Midwest.

“I am beyond excited for the opportunity to become part of the Texas A&M volleyball program,” Mayfield stated. “I’ve been a professional volleyball player for most of the last decade, and I’ve known for a while now that I wanted to transition into collegiate coaching. I was elated when I was presented the opportunity to work with Bird [Laura “Bird” Kuhn] and the rest of the A&M volleyball program. As a former player under Bird, I know how passionate she is about developing players into better athletes and better human beings, and I have the utmost respect for her and what she has done throughout her coaching career. I am eager to learn as much as I can from the entire coaching staff and to assist the student athletes in any way I can.”

Mayfield and the Aggies get set to take the court for the first time in over two months, as the team welcomes the Tennessee Volunteers into Reed Arena on Friday, February 5 at 12 p.m. to kick off the spring campaign.

