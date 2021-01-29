Advertisement

Your Friday Night and Weekend weather

Warming up, cooling off, and drying out
By Grace Leis
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 8:51 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Have plans for the weekend?

Here is your weekend weather timeline:

Friday: In the clear with comfy conditions warming up to the mid 60s by the afternoon.

Friday Night: On the chilly side, clouds rolling in around midnight preparing this weekend’s main focus.

Saturday: A warm but wet day with our high in the mid 70s. A cold front rolls through the Brazos Valley bringing some windy conditions and a 30% chance of scattered showers before clearing out for your Saturday evening

Saturday Night: Dry, breezy, and comfortable with temperatures falling to 47° by twilight on Sunday morning.

Sunday: Dry air is back in the Brazos valley allowing us to see sunny skies, but cooler, seasonable temperatures are here with our high in the low 60s.

warming trend into Saturday, before a front dries us out for a sunny Sunday
warming trend into Saturday, before a front dries us out for a sunny Sunday(KBTX)

