104 new COVID-19 cases in Brazos County, ICU occupancy remains high

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos County Health District has reported 104 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Brazos County. Currently, there are 1,527 active cases.

No new deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours. There have been 176 total deaths in Brazos County related to COVID-19.

13,803 patients are classified as recovered, which means they have been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medications, and it has been 10 days after onset of symptoms.

34 percent of the new confirmed cases are from the 18-24-year-old age group.

There have been 2,788 probable cases in Brazos County since June 18, 2020. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test. The health district conducts case investigations on all confirmed and probable cases.

There are currently 429 active probable cases and there have been 2,766 probable recovered cases.

The total number of confirmed positive cases in the county since testing began is 3,192 There have been 159,876 tests performed.

Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy is at 87 percent, and total ICU bed occupancy is at 129 percent.

Currently, there are 38 Brazos County residents hospitalized for COVID-19.

State Trauma Service Area N

Most of the Brazos Valley falls under state trauma service area N (Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson, and Washington counties). Trauma Service Area N currently reports 621 staffed hospital beds with 76 beds available. According to the state’s latest data, the region has 1 available ICU beds and 55 available ventilators. The state’s last update listed 104 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in the hospital.

BRAZOS VALLEY COVID-19 CASES BY COUNTY

County Active Cases Total Cases Recovered Cases Fatalities One Dose

Vaccinations Fully

Vaccinated Austin 93 1551 1435 23 1711 248 Brazos 1527 15,506 13,803 176 8356 1396 Burleson 101 1176 1051 24 683 129 Grimes 19 1953 1829 55 949 147 Houston 91 1430 1307 32 1258 204 Lee 169 1291 1086 36 576 102 Leon 54 908 822 32 517 113 Madison 49 1201 1130 22 350 91 Milam 60 1173 1113 28 1381 104 Montgomery 6,040 39,241 18,338 211 20,056 4,567 Robertson 105 1128 994 29 581 109 San Jacinto 121 739 596 22 993 96 Trinity 76 570 475 19 607 61 Walker 302 6944 6837 99 2435 321 Waller 264 2938 2642 32 1316 194 Washington 137 1757 1547 73 1732 231

The Texas State COVID-19 Dashboard has undergone some updates and has changed how they define numbers. Total cases is now the combination of confirmed cases and probable cases.

To view the state’s COVID-19 vaccine dashboard, click here.

For the latest updates from TDCJ, click here.

Texas A&M University

The Texas A&M COVID-19 Dashboard reported 70 new cases and 495 active cases on Jan. 27.

Currently, the university has reported 5,778 positive cases, 7.2 percent of tests have come back positive.

The dashboard’s last update was provided on Jan. 27, 2021.

ACROSS TEXAS

[View the state’s coronavirus dashboard for the latest COVID-19 case information.]

[View the state’s COVID-19 vaccine dashboard]

Statewide, Texas has an estimated 364,420 active cases and 1,912,861 recoveries. There have been 2,330,028 total cases reported and 19,735,144 total tests (both viral and antibody).

To date, 35,988 Texans have died from COVID-19.

Currently, 1,1759,812 Texans have been vaccinated with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 410,337 Texans have been fully vaccinated. Across Texas, 3,164,440 doses have shipped.

254 of 254 counties in the state of Texas are currently reporting cases. Harris County leads the state in total cases with 308,902 cases reported.

The state’s last update was provided on January 129 at 6:09 p.m.

Editor’s note: Leon County updates their cases every Wednesday. KBTX uses the State Dashboard, which updates daily, for a more accurate reading of cases.

