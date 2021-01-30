Aggie beat Kansas State in SEC/Big 12 Challenge

MANHATTAN, Kansas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M men’s basketball team beat Kansas State 68-61 Saturday at Bramlage Coliseum in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge. It was the Aggies first ever win in Manhattan.

Texas A&M went 22-26 from the free-throw line. The Aggies made 11 straight free-throws in the final 1:39 of the game. Jay Jay Chandler and Savion Flagg each scored 14 points for Texas A&M. Emanuel Miller finished with 12 points. Andre Gordon scored 10 points. The Aggies committed 9 turnovers in the game.

Texas A&M will return to action on February 3 to face Vanderbilt at Reed Arena. The game is scheduled to tip-off at 7:30 pm. It will be televised on the SEC Network.

Texas A&M 68, Kansas State 61 -- Postgame Notes

Texas A&M Men’s Basketball Postgame NotesTexas A&M 68, Kansas State 61Bramlage Coliseum (Manhattan, Kansas)

RECORDS & SERIES NOTES

· Texas A&M topped Kansas State, 68-61, in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge on Saturday.

· The win was the first for the Aggies in Manhattan.

· The Wildcats lead the all-time series, 18-10.

TEAM NOTES

· With the game tied with 1:39 remaining, the Aggies closed out the game going 11-of-11 from the free-throw line. Texas A&M finished the game 22-for-26 from the charity stripe for a season-high 88.6 percent.

· Texas A&M had four players (Jay Jay Chandler, Savion Flagg, Andre Gordon, Emanuel Miller) score in double figures for the first time since March 4, 2020, at Auburn.

· Texas A&M’s offense had single digit turnovers (9) for the second consecutive game.

· The Aggies held Kansas State to 32.1 percent shooting (9-28) in the first half, marking the fifth time this season the Maroon & White have held their opponent to under 35 percent in a half.

· The Aggie bench outscored Kansas State, 32-12.

· Texas A&M used the starting lineup combination of Jonathan Aku, Jay Jay Chandler, Andre Gordon, Emanuel Miller and Jaxson Robinson (1-0) for the first time this season.

INDIVIDUAL NOTES

· Seniors Jay Jay Chandler and Savion Flagg led the offense with 14 points each. Chandler has scored in double figures in four of the last five games, and has made nine 3-pointers in the last two.

· Flagg hauled in a team-high eight rebounds, all of which came in the second half. Flagg’s 14-point performance was the fourth time he has scored 10-or-more this season.

· Emanuel Miller registered 12 points and five rebounds and was 4-for-4 from the free-throw line. Miller has scored in double figures in 11 of the 14 games he has played this year.

· Andre Gordon added 10 points and was 7-of-8 from the charity stripe. The Sidney, Ohio, native dished out a team-high three assists and had zero turnovers.

· Buzz Williams is 24-21 in his career at Texas A&M and 277-176 in his 14 seasons as a head coach.

UP NEXT

Texas A&M returns to the friendly confines of Reed Arena for a 7:30 p.m. matchup Wednesday against Vanderbilt. The game can be seen on SEC Network.

