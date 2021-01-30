Brazos Center vaccination hub will vaccinate “1,250 people per day” next week

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - “I think we all breathed a big sigh of relief,” Brazos County COVID-19 Vaccination Task Force Leader Jim Stewart said of yesterday’s mass vaccination trial run, “it went well.”

Stewart sat down with First News at Four to break down what his team found after a test-run of the mass vaccination site at the Brazos Center yesterday. He says his team is making the final adjustments to get the Brazos Center ready to open as the county’s first vaccination hub on Monday.

Stewart says yesterday’s test run revealed a number of small issues that can be easily fixed over the weekend. Of the 300 individuals vaccinated yesterday, there were no complications and the process to get them in and out safely and efficiently worked well. Officials are confident they will be able to use all of the 5,000 doses received by St. Joseph health in the first week of the vaccination hub’s opening.

“Next week will be more-- y’know we’re playing at the varsity level next week pushing through 1250 people a day,” Stewart explains, “and I think there will be a lot of lessons learned next Monday that we can continue to use through the rest of the week and through the succeeding months down the road.”

