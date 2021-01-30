College Station falls to Magnolia 56-44

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station boys’ basketball team lost to Magnolia 56-44 Friday night at Cougar Gym.

The Cougars trailed 31-18 at halftime. After chopping into that lead in the 3rd quarter, the Bulldogs came back to hang on to their 13 point lead, 42-29 heading into the 4th quarter. The Cougars weren’t able to cut much into that lead in the final quarter, losing by 12. College Station falls to 2-9, while Magnolia moves to 7-3 and tied for 2nd place in the District 19-5A standings.

College Station will travel to Rudder for a crosstown showdown on Tuesday. Magnolia will take on Magnolia West on Tuesday.

