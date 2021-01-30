COVID-19 testing sites available in Brazos County starting Feb 1

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Emergency Operations Center and the Texas Department of Emergency Management are providing free testing to Brazos County.

All testing sites will offer drive-thru testing and will be administered through an oral swab. Testing is available for anyone over the age of 5, or to any child that can cough on command.

A picture ID will be required at all test sites and you do not have to be symptomatic to get tested. It will take about 2-3 days to get the results back.

You do not have to be a resident of Brazos County to get tested.

ST. TERESA’S CATHOLIC CHURCH (307 Hall Street, Bryan-KIOSK IN PARISH HALL PARKING LOT): Appointments only. February 1-5 (8 am - 5 pm)

BRIAN BACHMANN COMMUNITY PARK (1600 Rock Prairie Road, College Station): Drive-thru only. Appointments not available. February 2, 3, & 4 (11 am-7 pm) February 9, 10, & 11 (11 am-7 pm)



To make an appointment, visit the following link. This site will only allow a person to register 24 hours prior to a site’s official opening time.

https://texas.curativeinc.com/

The testing kiosks on Texas A&M campus are no longer open to the general public, they are now solely for university students, faculty and staff, according to the health district.

