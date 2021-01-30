Advertisement

Dime Box tops Calvert in top 15 match up

By Jessica Gruenling
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 10:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DIME BOX, Texas (KBTX) - On Friday night, (3) Calvert and (14) Dime Box met up for match up against rank teams. Dime Box came away with the 38-32 victory.

The Longhorns went into the fourth quarter down eight. Late in the fourth quarter Masyn Spacek knocked down a three to bring Dime Box with in one 32-31. With just over a minute to go, Jer’perion Gilbert gave Dime Box the lead at 33-32.

Dime Box (11-3) will host Round Top-Carmine on Tuesday, and Calvert (13-3) will host North Zulch.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person has died after an industrial accident at Axis Pipe and Tube in Bryan, Texas.
One dead after industrial accident, Brazos County deputies investigating
Traffic Fatalities
Three dead, one seriously injured after head-on collision on Hwy 90
Celeste Perez remains jailed while her boyfriend Ryan Stallings was killed by law enforcement.
DPS Troopers identified in College Station Officer-involved shooting
Four-month-old Ke'ori Hancho was reported missing on Jan. 27.
Four-month-old Ke’ori Hancho still missing, father, mother wanted on child custody charges
Gloria Gonzalez, 24
CSPD arrests Waco woman for hiding loaded pistol in child’s pants

Latest News

Aggies eager to start 2021 baseball season
Aggies eager to start 2021 baseball season
Lady Vikings fall to Temple at home
Lady Vikings fall to Temple at home
College Station falls to Magnolia 56-44
College Station falls to Magnolia 56-44
Aggies Face Kansas State in SEC/Big 12 Challenge
Aggies Face Kansas State in SEC/Big 12 Challenge