Dime Box tops Calvert in top 15 match up

DIME BOX, Texas (KBTX) - On Friday night, (3) Calvert and (14) Dime Box met up for match up against rank teams. Dime Box came away with the 38-32 victory.

The Longhorns went into the fourth quarter down eight. Late in the fourth quarter Masyn Spacek knocked down a three to bring Dime Box with in one 32-31. With just over a minute to go, Jer’perion Gilbert gave Dime Box the lead at 33-32.

Dime Box (11-3) will host Round Top-Carmine on Tuesday, and Calvert (13-3) will host North Zulch.

