Free Music Friday: Shane Smith & The Saints

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Shane Smith & The Saints joined First News at Four to play us into the weekend for Free Music Friday.

Frontman Shane Smith stopped by today to tell us a little bit about the band and how they’ve managed to keep busy during this past year.

“Obviously during COVID, I’ve had a pretty good chance to write,” Smith says, “and we’re just working on new music, and demos, and trying to get back in the studio here really soon.”

One of those songs is “Hummingbird,” which Smith was kind enough to give us an unplugged, acoustic version of. Listen to the performance in the player above.

Shane and the boys have been itching to get out and about. They played their first show in more than a month last night down in Buda. Tonight they’ll be over at Hurricane Harry’s. Doors for the show open at 9 P.M. The show starts around 10 P.M. Tickets are no longer available online, but you can call (979) 846-3343 to ask about any last-minute tickets. Smith says the venue is one of his and The Saints’ favorite.

“We always love coming back here to play for some Aggies,” Smith says.

It won’t be like previous packed houses he’s played for there, however. Hurricane Harry’s is abiding by all social distancing and COVID-19 safety protocols in Brazos County to keep all concert-goers safe. That means there won’t be as many enthusiastic Ags in attendance, something Shane and the band is used to.

“We’ve been able to continue to play shows throughout this year but they’re very particular shows,” Smith says, “socially distanced, smaller capacities, sitting at tables, stuff like that.”

Smith says he’s happy but play, but hopeful he and the band can return to the packed houses they’re used to. But he’s not a complainer. He says the band has been keeping busy, “writing, working on content, videos, and recordings.” Ever the optimist, Smith says it hasn’t all been bad.

“There’s a lot of silver linings,” Smith says, “we’ve gotten to spend so much time at home during this whole ordeal. So we’re just taking advantage of things while we can.”

Watch the full interview and performance in the player above.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.