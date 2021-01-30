Grimes County Sheriff’s Office warns of law enforcement impersonator

ANDERSON, Texas (KBTX) - The Grimes County Sheriff’s Office has issued a warning about someone impersonating a law enforcement officer from their agency.

In a Facebook post Friday, the sheriff’s office says another agency notified them someone is calling people claiming to be Lt. Brookes with the Grimes County Sheriff’s Office. The post says no one with that name is employed by the agency.

“Please be cautious when you are contacted by someone stating they’re an officer at random,” says the post, “Feel free to contact the Grimes County Sheriff’s Office (936) 873-2151, if you’re contacted by someone impersonating a police officer.”

In a Facebook post Friday, the Grimes County Sheriff's Office says someone claiming to be a lieutenant from their agency. (KBTX TV)

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.