Gusty winds stick around for a sunny and cooler Sunday

After starting off the day with overcast skies and a bit of light rain/drizzle for some, the sunshine is making its return Saturday afternoon! Because of it, daytime highs have a spring-like feel to them as most of us have been able to reach the 70s. As winds gust 25-30 mph+ across portions of the Brazos Valley, we’ll look to calm things down a bit for any Saturday evening plans. A north wind returns overnight Saturday, filtering in cooler and drier air into the Brazos Valley. Winds pick up again early Sunday morning as it does so, gusting 25-30 mph+ throughout the day.

Temperatures will sit a bit cooler to start off the day Sunday with overnight lows headed for the 40s. By the afternoon, temperatures will sit on the seasonable side with daytime highs looking to top off a good 10 degrees cooler than Saturday, in the mid 60s. As high pressure builds in, a quiet weather pattern takes us into the first few days of February with plenty of sunshine in store! We’ll look to stay dry until late next week when our next weather maker moves into the Brazos Valley.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear. Low: 46. Wind: NW 5-10 mph, gusting 20 mph+.

Sunday: Sunny. High: 64. Wind: NNW 10-20 mph, gusting 25-30 mph+.

Sunday Night: Clear. Low: 40. Wind: N 5-10 mph, gusting 20 mph+.

Monday: Mostly sunny. High: 62. Wind: N 5-10 mph, gusting 20 mph+

